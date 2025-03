GeForce RTX 5070 Gets A Head Start At Retail Vs Radeon RX 9070 But Will It Matter?

A potential limited inventory of the RTX 5070 may be a point that AMD can capitalize on. It won't matter if the RTX 5070 launches a day earlier, if gamers are unable to purchase it in the quantities that the market demands. AMD slow played the launch of its Radeon RX 9070 series based on RDNA 4, but even though it's arriving a day later than the RTX 5070, there might not be much of an advantage for NVIDIA there. It just all depends on inventory levels.We would hope AMD's March 6th release (versus potentially launching it much sooner, perhaps as early as CES) means it's been able to stockpile a more significant number of GPUs, which would translate to plenty of sales on the street. The one-two punch combo here would be if NVIDIA has low inventory, and gamers aren't impressed by the RTX 5070's performance-to-dollar ratio. AMD's 16GB of VRAM overshadows the 12GB in the RTX 5070, albeit it's utilizing GDDR6 memory chips instead of faster GDDR7 VRAM.Rasterized performance should be solid on the AMD GPUs, but they will likely miss the same level of performance in ray tracing. While AMD's RDNA 4 has FSR 4 , less games are supported than NVIDIA's more mature DLSS 4 which has been in greater use. The keys here will be street pricing, availability, and stability of drivers in the early days of both GPUs. Only then will we be able to truly crown a mid-range winner of this generation.