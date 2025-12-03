CATEGORIES
GeForce RTX 5070 Cracks Top 10 GPU List In Steam Survey, Linux Rising Too

by Paul LillyWednesday, December 03, 2025, 10:18 AM EDT
GeForce RTX 5070 FE card in its packaging.
It was only a matter of time before Blackwell would rank as one of the top 10 GPUs on Steam and it's now official, at least if ignoring the catch-all "AMD Radeon(TM) Graphics" entry. If so, then NVIDIA's mid-range GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card as the 10th most popular GPU on Steam, based on the latest survey results for November 2025.

The GeForce RTX 5070 didn't need a big bump to crack the top 10 list. According to the newest survey results, the Blackwell part saw a 0.35% jump compared to the previous month, putting its share among Steam gamers at 2.23% overall. That's up from 1.88% in October, 1.69% in September, 1.57% in August, and 1.32% in July.

It was also enough to leapfrog the previous generation GeForce RTX 4070 based on Ada Lovelace, which now sits in 11th place at a 2.16% share.

Steam survey chart showing GPU share.

None of those figures are all that large at a glance, but with so many different GPU models in the wild, the same can be said for all the rest. The top GPU on Steam is NVIDIA's mobile (read: laptop) GeForce RTX 4060 at 4.44%.

What about the rest of the GeForce RTX 50 series on the desktop? Here's how it shakes out...
  • GeForce RTX 5090: 0.36% (up 0.03%)
  • GeForce RTX 5080: 1.06% (up 0.16%)
  • GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: 1.14% (up 0.19%)
  • GeForce RTX 5070: 2.23% (up 0.35%)
  • GeForce RTX 5060 Ti: 1.2% (up 0.21%)
  • GeForce RTX 5060: 1.62% (up 0.32%)
The numbers may be a little off because some of the models are listed more than once. Our above breakdown only reflects whichever listing is higher up. The bigger takeaway, however, is that the entire GeForce RTX 50 range on the desktop is gaining traction among Steam users.

Linux is also gaining ground. While Windows still dominates, Linux is at an all-time high at 3.2%, followed by OSC (macOS) at 2.02%, according to the latest survey results. Windows, meanwhile, sits way out ahead at 94.79%. And yes, we're aware that those figures add up to 100.01%, so clearly there is some minor rounding going on.

We'll be curious to see how how the landscape shifts in the coming months, especially for the memory category. As it stands, 16GB is the sweet spot on Steam with 40.94% of users rocking that amount, though 32GB isn't far behind at 36.96%. Given how memory prices are skyrocketing, however, it will be interesting to see if there's any significant movement on Steams monthly surveys.
