GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Rumored For 16GB And 8GB Of VRAM And These Other Specs

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, February 26, 2025, 09:10 AM EDT
5070 nvidia
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series made its initial entry into the GPU market with the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, GeForce RTX 5080, and GeForce RTX 5090, though we know that more models are in the pipeline While gamers are anticipating the GeForce RTX 5070 as the next product to launch within the Blackwell family, murmurs about a GeForce RTX 5060 Ti are starting to appear. 

According to WCCFTech, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will have a TDP of 180W and is likely to arrive in late March. The interesting tidbit here is that it will purportedly come first in a 16GB VRAM version, followed by an 8GB variant. There is a precedent for this, as the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti came in both an 8GB variant initially and later a 16GB of version. For context on the current-gen lineup, the GeForce RTX 5070 will arrive first in March, with 12GB of VRAM to match that of the GeForce RTX 4070 Super that preceded it. 

The GeForce RTX 5060 Ti is said to sport a PG152 board, with a 128-bit memory bus width for both VRAM variants. It also appears that GDDR7 memory will be used, which should yield positive gains in efficiency and performance over GeForce RTX 4060 Ti with its GDDR6 memory.

4060ti

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti received a lukewarm response by gamers at 8GB, along with so-so performance gains over its GeForce RTX 3060 Ti predecessor. The saving grace was DLSS 3 with RTX 40 series GPUs in general, but overall performance gains were unimpressive. The promise of the 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Ti certainly appeased some, but higher pricing kept it from being a good price-to-performance pick. 

This is a segment of the market where AMD is highly active, with the current Radeon RX 7700 XT and Radeon RX 7800 XT trading blows with many NVIDIA products. AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs are also coming in March, first with the Radeon RX 9070 XT that takes aim at the GeForce RTX 5070 and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti range of performance.

What games worldwide are really watching are pricing and availability of these new GPU releases. Specs on paper are not relevant if the product is not readily available or if the price increases exponentially after release due to shortages and other factors. While a 16GB VRAM GDDR7 GeForce RTX 5060 Ti looks promising, its price-to-performance will eventually spell whether it succeeds or fails In the mainstream market. 
