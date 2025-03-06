AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Launch Day Retail Stock Status Looks Promising

Gamers finally have some good news in terms of GPU availability. AMD has launched its Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT GPUs
to retail today. Retailers in both the UK and the US are reporting good inventory levels. In the UK, Overclockers UK confirmed it has around 910 AMD Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs in stock (with a staggered release planned), including around 300 Sapphire Pulse variants that are listed at MSRP.
In the US, Micro Center stores received a large bevy of these new GPUs. The Irvine California Micro Center, for example, got its mitts on 1,000 AMD Radeon GPUs for launch day. This was confirmed by the store's manager in a video posted to Reddit
, where buyers lined up outside the store. And speaking of long lines, I have a friend who is at Micro Center's New Jersey location, and he tells me there is still a line wrapping around the back of the building, an hour after the store opened.
Other retailers such as Best Buy have listings of the AMD RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT GPUs
, but it is unclear what stock levels are there. We are seeing GPUs listed at MSRP, such as this XFX Radeon X 9070
and this XFX Radeon RX 9070 XT
, but they're currently being shown as sold out. Best Buy tends to do sporadic drops throughout a launch to stagger inventory (similar to what Overclockers UK is doing
), so it's always a good idea to frequently check for the GPUs.
Gamers are walking on eggshells with GPUs launches recently since the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series has not gone so smoothly. The flagship RTX 5090 is almost impossible to find, with street pricing often being double or more of its MSRP for third party sellers. Even the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti have only had moderately more stock, with inventory levels too low to account for existing gamer demand. The RTX 5070 did launch ahead
of the AMD GPUs, but with the plentiful stock on Radeon's behalf, team red may finally have an opening to gain more market share.
After all, this was AMD's plan - to punch hard in the midrange market where it can gain market share and have more developers optimize for its GPUs.
It is certainly great news for gamers that retailers like Micro Center
had upwards of 1,000 AMD GPUs in stock. The availability and pricing for the next few weeks will be interesting to see between NVIDIA and AMD as the competition heats up.