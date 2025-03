AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT Launch Day Retail Stock Status Looks Promising

Other retailers such as Best Buy have listings of the AMD RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT GPUs , but it is unclear what stock levels are there. We are seeing GPUs listed at MSRP, such as this XFX Radeon X 9070 and this XFX Radeon RX 9070 XT , but they're currently being shown as sold out. Best Buy tends to do sporadic drops throughout a launch to stagger inventory (similar to what Overclockers UK is doing ), so it's always a good idea to frequently check for the GPUs.Gamers are walking on eggshells with GPUs launches recently since the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series has not gone so smoothly. The flagship RTX 5090 is almost impossible to find, with street pricing often being double or more of its MSRP for third party sellers. Even the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti have only had moderately more stock, with inventory levels too low to account for existing gamer demand. The RTX 5070 did launch ahead of the AMD GPUs, but with the plentiful stock on Radeon's behalf, team red may finally have an opening to gain more market share.After all, this was AMD's plan - to punch hard in the midrange market where it can gain market share and have more developers optimize for its GPUs.