Fancy A GeForce RTX 4080 Super Signed By NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang? Enter To Win One

by Paul LillyWednesday, January 10, 2024, 09:26 AM EDT
GeForce RTX 4080 Super card and box, both authographed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.
In case you missed it, NVIDIA made a splash at CES by introducing its anticipated GeForce RTX 40 series Super refresh consisting of three upgraded models: GeForce RTX 4080 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and GeForce RTX 4070 Super. To celebrate the occasion, NVIDIA is giving away two of the top models autographed by its co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

Scoring a high-end GPU for free is obviously a tantalizing proposition in and of itself. Having it signed by the company's prominent CEO is a pretty sweet cherry on top of an already delicious treat, and effectively turns the card into a collector's piece. Of course, these aren't the only graphics cards that Huang has ever autographed, but there aren't a whole heck of a lot of them in the wild.

There are two ways to enter. The first is by stopping at NVIDIA's partner booths as CES. However, the more accessible entry method is to 'Like' the below post on X/Twitter and comment #RTXSuper...

You have until 5:00pm PT (8:00pm ET) on January 12, 2024 to enter. Then it's a waiting game—NVIDIA will announce the two randomly-drawn lucky winners on February 29.

Signature aside, the GeForce RTX 4080 Super is an impressive graphics card that replaces the non-Super SKU with faster specs. It features an AD103-400 GPU with 10,240 CUDA cores, 320 TMUs, 128 ROPs, and 16GB of 23Gbps memory tied to a 256-bit bus for 736GB/s of memory bandwidth. GPU base and boost clocks check in at 2,295MHz and 2,550MHz, respectively.

Here's a look at how it compares to the regular GeForce RTX 4080, as well as specs for every RTX 40 series GPU...

Chart of specs for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, including its new Super cards.

The two GeForce RTX 4080 Super cards that are being given away are technically valued at $999 each, though the signature undoubtedly bumps that up a bit. How much exactly is something the second-hand market will figure out, if and when the winners decide to sell their cards.

As to non-signed cards, the GeForce RTX 4080 Super releases to the public on January 31, with an MSRP that's notably $200 cheaper than the regular RTX 4080 that it's replacing. Before that, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super releases on January 24 for $799, and the GeForce RTX 4070 Super on January 17 for $599.

For anyone who plans to enter, be sure to check out the terms and conditions (read: fine print) for eligibility requirements and to know what you're agreeing to.

Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
