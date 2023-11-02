GeForce RTX 4080, 4070 Ti And 4070 Super Refresh Power Draws Allegedly Revealed
When NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs first launched, power draw and size of their coolers made a big splash. With the GeForce RTX 4090 smacking your power supply with 450W of oomph, gamers were worried their systems wouldn't handle it. Fast forward a year, and we're looking straight down the barrel of a new NVIDIA graphics card refresh. Allegedly Super variants are coming back after skipping a beat during the RTX 30 Series.
But will these powerhouse GPUs have "Super" high power draws? Not according to a popular leaker on X, kopite7kimi. Allegedly, GeForce RTX 40 Super GPUs will have similar power draws as the existing lineup. This may be music to gamers ears, who have worked hard to make their cases and components strong enough to support these new demanding GPUs. They'll be able to maintain similar heat and power levels as their existing setups if they upgrade, or at least not have to deal with more power draw.
