GeForce RTX 4080, 4070 Ti And 4070 Super Refresh Power Draws Allegedly Revealed

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super, packing a potential AD103-400 GPU, will keep the 320W of power draw as the existing GeForce RTX 4080. Rumors have pointed to this GPU sharing more in common with its namesake, instead of the AD102 GPU that inhabits the GeForce RTX 4090. It should also maintain the same 16GB of VRAM, so pricing will remain an area of interest to entice gamers instead. A minor performance bump just won't be enough in the current GPU market.Following suit, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, based on AD103-275, would maintain the same 285W. This GPU is uncertain to really be coming, according to kopite7kimi, however. Next on the list is the more likely GeForce RTX 4070 Super, with 220W of power. The existing GeForce RTX 4070 has a TDP of 200 watts currently, so this seems like a 20 watt bump.NVIDIA will likely pay special attention to the $599 price bracket, since competition from AMD's $499 Radeon RX 7800 XT has been challenging the GeForce RTX 4070. NVIDIA RTX 40 Series GPUs have been impressive in the power efficiency numbers for the performance that is being showcased, which a definite advantage.If NVIDIA keeps the power draw and pricing in check, these Super GPUs may be exciting. Performance gains and any changes in potential VRAM amounts will also be something to keep an eye out for.