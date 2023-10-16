GeForce RTX 4080 Mod Drastically Reduces Footprint To Fit Inside An SFF Gaming PC

One interesting note about the typical RTX 4080 air coolers is that they're typically overkill and meant for the RTX 4090's 450W TDP. This means that you can get away with using a slightly less beefy cooler, while greatly increasing your ability to fit it in small cases. Mini-ITX cases are great for their small footprint, but many do come with cooling challenges with more powerful hardware.

This particular cooler is originally an RTX 4070, but TechTaxi states

that thermals are still acceptable with the RTX 4080. Temperatures seem to average around "70.51" degrees Celsius during gaming, just slightly above the original RTX 4080 cooler. For anyone that has played games on a tiny computer next to your monitor, you'll instantly see the allure of having a powerful RTX 4080 in there to compete with towering cases. With mods like these, this is possible - and hopefully GPU makers can also be inspired!

