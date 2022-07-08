HotHardware Falcon Northwest Tiki Gaming PC Giveaway Winner
We know many of you have been dying to get your hands on some of the latest and greatest CPU and GPU muscle from AMD, including the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and powerful Radeon RX 6950XT, and thanks to the generosity of Falcon Northwest, one of you just won exactly that!
Up for grabs in this latest giveaway was a stealthy, tiny-but-mighty customized Tiki small form factor gaming PC, emblazoned with the HotHardware logo in sexy gloss black. Here's a quick video of the actual giveaway PC in action...
This gorgeous Falcon Northwest Tiki is packed with some of the latest PC hardware technologies currently available, including...
This tiny, powerful PC is valued at approximately $4,040, but the customizations and care that went into building it are priceless!
All you had to do to earn entry points to win this beast was like and subscribe to a handful of social media sites, or visit a couple of webpages. Well, we have finally had a chance to let Gleam do its things and have picked the lucky winner! So, without further delay...
** Please note, this giveaway was for U.S. or Canadian residents only. The winner, if selected and located at a Canadian ship-to address, will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **
Jeff K., you are the lucky winner! Please, shoot us a note with your full contact details so we can get these awesome prizes into your hands!
** Please note, this giveaway was for U.S. or Canadian residents only. The winner, if selected and located at a Canadian ship-to address, will assume all duties / taxes associated with delivery. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prizes. **