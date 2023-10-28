Alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super, 4070 Super Specs Revealed
It seems like every few days we're getting interesting tidbits about NVIDIA's possible upcoming graphics card lineup. No, we're not yet at the GeForce RTX 50 series - but looking at the "Super" variants instead. The well-known leaker kopite7kimi has revealed a potentially interesting set of specs for these GPUs.
If you're unfamiliar with the "Super" moniker for NVIDIA's GPUs, that's because they skipped it for GeForce RTX 30 series products. While "Ti" is more well-known than "Super" to many, GeForce RTX 20 series GPUs saw this performance bump in both variants. They typically were merely evolutionary upgrades that bumped performance up slightly.
More importantly, this also allows NVIDIA to switch up some pricing of its product stack, a strategy that can certainly be beneficial now in a depressed consumer market. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 20 series did not sell nearly as well as expected due to the popularity of the previous GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 1080 Ti. Likewise, we're seeing some slowing sales in general for GeForce RTX 40 series, an indicator that a shake up is needed.
