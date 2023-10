Alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super, 4070 Super Specs Revealed

Let's breakdown what kopite7kimi, a well-known leaker on X, tells us: The GeForce RTX 4080 Super appears to be the AD103-400 GPU , which was rumored previously instead of the AD102 GPU that lives in the GeForce RTX 4090. We'd expect it to use the full potential of this chip, and give us the 16GB of GDDR6X VRAM that the existing GeForce RTX 4080 has. While that's more than sufficient, gamers surely would like to see a bump to 20GB if the AD102 GPU was used instead for such a high-end product. It also keeps the memory to 256-bits instead of 320-bits as found in the beefier AD102.A potential GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is mentioned, but with low confidence. We've never seen both a "Ti" and "Super" variant rolled into one, and the product segmentation may not make sense either. NVIDIA still has to manage the existing GPUs that will still be available across retail outlets, such as the GeForce RTX 4080 which may require a price drop.More interestingly, we have the GeForce RTX 4070 Super with the AD104-350 or AD103-175 GPU. While it would still pack only 12GB of GDDR6x VRAM at 192-bit memory bus, we'd expect a sizable increase in core counts. This would make it a more attractive offering in the highly competitive realm where NVIDIA has to contend with AMD's 7800 XT and its own GeForce RTX 4070.Looking at the potential specs from top-to-bottom, the GeForce RTX 4080 Super certainly seems the least exciting on paper. What we'd really like to see is a refresh to the pricing, which would potentially be an even bigger motivator for consumers over the spec bumps. In contrast, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super does seem to hold the most potential for disruption since it's in a more contested price bracket.