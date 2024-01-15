GeForce RTX 40 Super Custom-Cooled And Overclocked GPU Model Prices Come Into View
CES 2024 brought a lot of excitement with new product announcements, chief amongst them the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super GPUs. While chatter is always high on the specs and performance front, another important fact lingers in the minds of gamers: real-world pricing.
We are starting to see the real world pricing of the custom and overclocked GPU models hit popular retailers such as Best Buy. While we know the base MSRP is $599 for the GeForce RTX 4070 Super, $799 for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and $999 for the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, specialized models have traditionally been a little bit more expensive to account for custom coolers, factory overclockers, and other distinguishing factors.
The GeForce RTX 4080 Super is notable with a significant price cut from $1,199 MSRP to a $999 MSRP compared to its predecessor. Taking a look at models listed at Best Buy, we indeed find NVIDIA's Founders Edition at $999 for the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, as expected. A custom MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16GB Ventus 3x OC comes in at $1,099.99 with its custom cooler design.
It appears as though prices are staying as close to MSRP as possible for the initial launch, though we anticipate models such as the ASUS ROG Strix lineup to be more expensive as they release (note that while Best Buy as a handful of listings up, none of the RTX 40 Super cards are available yet).
The GeForce RTX 4070 Super, which is likely to have some significant market movement due to its more affordable price, is once again found at its listed MSRP of $599 for the Founders Edition SKU and at least one custom model. The most expensive variant listed is $649.99, which is still a modest bump for a custom version. Like with the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, we expecd to see some more niche models eventually releasing at higher price points.
Finally, Best Buy has the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super GPUs listed, but currently it seems like the $849.99 Gigabyte Gaming OC variant is the cheapest. We'd expect to see options with the the MSRP of $799, so perhaps it is yet to be updated.
Gamers now have a fairly healthy choice of which GPU to get under the $1,000 price tag, including reduced priced versions from the previous generation. While AMD has not yet released an answer to counter these new GeForce RTX 40 Super GPUs, pricing of existing Radeon products should see a price cut to remain competitive.
