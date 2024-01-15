GeForce RTX 40 Super Custom-Cooled And Overclocked GPU Model Prices Come Into View









Finally, Best Buy has the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super GPUs listed, but currently it seems like the $849.99 Gigabyte Gaming OC variant is the cheapest. We'd expect to see options with the the MSRP of $799, so perhaps it is yet to be updated.



Gamers now have a fairly healthy choice of which GPU to get under the $1,000 price tag, including reduced priced versions from the previous generation. While AMD has not yet released an answer to counter these new GeForce RTX 40 Super GPUs, pricing of existing Radeon products should see a price cut to remain competitive.

The GeForce RTX 4080 Super is notable with a significant price cut from $1,199 MSRP to a $999 MSRP compared to its predecessor. Taking a look at models listed at Best Buy, we indeed find NVIDIA's Founders Edition at $999 for the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, as expected. A custom MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16GB Ventus 3x OC comes in at $1,099.99 with its custom cooler design.It appears as though prices are staying as close to MSRP as possible for the initial launch, though we anticipate models such as the ASUS ROG Strix lineup to be more expensive as they release (note that while Best Buy as a handful of listings up, none of the RTX 40 Super cards are available yet).