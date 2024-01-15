CATEGORIES
home News

GeForce RTX 40 Super Custom-Cooled And Overclocked GPU Model Prices Come Into View

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, January 15, 2024, 11:23 AM EDT
4070 super
CES 2024 brought a lot of excitement with new product announcements, chief amongst them the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super GPUs. While chatter is always high on the specs and performance front, another important fact lingers in the minds of gamers: real-world pricing. 

We are starting to see the real world pricing of the custom and overclocked GPU models hit popular retailers such as Best Buy. While we know the base MSRP is $599 for the GeForce RTX 4070 Super, $799 for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and $999 for the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, specialized models have traditionally been a little bit more expensive to account for custom coolers, factory overclockers, and other distinguishing factors.

bestbuy

The GeForce RTX 4080 Super is notable with a significant price cut from $1,199 MSRP to a $999 MSRP compared to its predecessor. Taking a look at models listed at Best Buy, we indeed find NVIDIA's Founders Edition at $999 for the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, as expected. A custom MSI GeForce RTX 4080 Super 16GB Ventus 3x OC comes in at $1,099.99 with its custom cooler design. 

It appears as though prices are staying as close to MSRP as possible for the initial launch, though we anticipate models such as the ASUS ROG Strix lineup to be more expensive as they release (note that while Best Buy as a handful of listings up, none of the RTX 40 Super cards are available yet).

bestbuy2

The GeForce RTX 4070 Super, which is likely to have some significant market movement due to its more affordable price, is once again found at its listed MSRP of $599 for the Founders Edition SKU and at least one custom model. The most expensive variant listed is $649.99, which is still a modest bump for a custom version. Like with the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, we expecd to see some more niche models eventually releasing at higher price points.

Finally, Best Buy has the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super GPUs listed, but currently it seems like the $849.99 Gigabyte Gaming OC variant is the cheapest. We'd expect to see options with the the MSRP of $799, so perhaps it is yet to be updated. 

Gamers now have a fairly healthy choice of which GPU to get under the $1,000 price tag, including reduced priced versions from the previous generation. While AMD has not yet released an answer to counter these new GeForce RTX 40 Super GPUs, pricing of existing Radeon products should see a price cut to remain competitive. 
Tags:  (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 4080 super, geforce rtx 4070 super, geforce rtx 4070 ti super
Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment