GeForce RTX 3090 SUPER Smiles For The Camera Looking Sleek In All-Black Attire





A prototype GeForce RTX 3090 series graphics card was spotted by @KittyYYuko on X (Twitter), featuring NVIDIA's RTX SUPER series badging and a unique matte black finish. The special card seemingly confirms that NVIDIA was considering reusing its SUPER nomenclature for another generation beyond the RTX 20 series.







The biggest highlights of this fancy prototype 3090, are its name and the specially painted shroud it comes with. The color modifications made to this RTX 3090 SUPER make this particular model one of the most striking Founders Edition cards to date in my opinion. The card's outer metal frame is painted in a clean glossy black finish that complements the rest of the card's matte black finish. In conjunction with the glossy touches, the card’s RTX 3090 SUPER badge was also painted black to match. If NVIDIA actually released this card, the 3090 SUPER’s paint job would have stood out among the loads of black and silver RTX 30 series cards that would have come after it, signifying it as NVIDIA’s flagship GPU. Similar to the GTX Titan Black