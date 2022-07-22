GeForce RTX 3090 Falls To $999 Hitting Its Lowest Price Ever With This HOT GPU Deal





When it comes to GPU upgrades, there are two frames of mind right now. One is to wait for next-generation models to manifest, as both AMD and NVIDIA are on track to release new GPUs this year. The other is to choose not to participate in the waiting game and take advantage of recent price drops on a current-generation graphics card.





Zotac's GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity OC card is on sale for (owned by Amazon) right now. That's half off its bloated list price, and even $500 below NVIDIA's original MSRP for its Founders Edition model. We say "original" because it appears NVIDIA recently If you've chosen the latter path, then heads up that thecard is on sale for $999.99 at Woot (owned by Amazon) right now. That's half off its bloated list price, and even $500 below NVIDIA's original MSRP for its Founders Edition model. We say "original" because it appears NVIDIA recently slashed pricing on its higher-end Ampere cards, with the GeForce RTX 3090 dropping to $1,299.





No matter how you slice it, you're paying below every list price with this deal. The GeForce RTX 3090 has never been cheaper, regardless of brand. In this case, you're scoring a factory overclocked model with a custom three-fan cooling solution. It's an admittedly mild overclock with Zotac increasing the boost clock from 1,695MHz to 1,710MHz, but you can always try your luck pushing things further.





This still amounts to a premium price on what will soon be a last-gen graphics card. You'll have to weigh the pros and cons of (A) buying a GPU right now, and/or (B) buying a premium GPU at this stage. If you're sitting pretty with a capable card already, it's probably better to wait. But if you're struggling to play games at the settings you want, you'll get more enjoyment out of an actual GPU upgrade than you will reading about new cards that will come out someday.





