GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti Already Available In Razer Desktop PC Preorders





The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti are perhaps two of the worst kept secrets in the gaming hardware realm. The two Ampere SKUs have been rumored for months, and recently, we've been able to pin down exact announcement and launch windows for both cards.

Now, it looks as though Razer's Chinese arm has jumped the gun by making the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti available in its preconfigured desktop systems. Systems are currently available for preorder on Razer's official store on the Tmall e-commerce platform. The listings were first discovered by @harukaze5719 on Twitter.

There are multiple configurations available, including an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X system with 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, an ROG Strix B550-A motherboard, an 850W 80PLUS PSU, and one of NVIDIA's newfangled GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards (in this case, with 12GB of GDDR6X memory).

RTX 3080 Ti 12GB

— 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) May 23, 2021

For those that don't mind stepping down a rung or two on the performance ladder, there's a Ryzen 5 5600X configuration with a B550 M-ATX motherboard, 16GB of DDR4-3000 memory, a 750W 80PLUS PSU, and the new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (8GB GDDR6X).

The memory specs for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti match up with previous leaks that we've seen. The former will be the most potent of the two, of course, with a total of 10,240 CUDA cores. The latter, however, will feature "only" 6,144 CUDA cores. Both cards will outperform their GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 counterparts, but the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti should be within earshot of the flagship GeForce RTX 3090 when it comes to performance -- and with a lower price tag.





However, we all know that finding either a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3070 Ti -- outside of prebuilt systems from OEMs -- will be next to impossible at whatever MSRP NVIDIA gives them at launch. With the current GeForce RTX 30 Series cards going for two to three times their MSRP depending on the model, we don't have high hopes for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti.

It's rumored that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti will be officially announced on May 31st during an NVIDIA Computex 2021 keynote address. The cards will then go on sale on June 3rd and June 10th, respectively.