NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3070 Ti Ampere Refresh Primed For Computex 2021 Launch





Rumors have been swirling around the upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti for weeks. Although we have a good idea of what to expect from these gaming cards, the official handoff from NVIDIA will likely take place later this month at Computex 2021.

NVIDIA today announced that it would hold a digital keynote event on May 31st at 10:00 PM PDT. The executive keynote is entitled "The Transformational Power of Accelerated Computing, From Gaming to the Enterprise Data Center" and will be spearheaded by Jeff Fisher and Manuvir Das. Fisher's presence is the most critical for the enthusiast community, as he is the Senior Vice President for NVIDIA's GeForce unit.

In other words, Fisher the perfect person to be on hand for the announcement of the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti. The May 31st date was first leaked earlier this month, and it's alleged that the review embargo for the cards will lift on June 2nd and June 9th, respectively.

Jeff Fisher (Left), Manuvir Das (Right)

According to previously leaked information, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will fit neatly between the existing GeForce RTX 3070 and the GeForce RTX 3080. It reportedly comes with 6,144 CUDA cores and will feature 8GB of GDDR6X memory on a 256-bit memory bus. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will slot between the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090. It will rock 10,240 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6X with a 384-bit bus. Further rumors suggest that the GPU will have a base clock of 1,365MHz and a boost clock of 1,665MHz.

Both cards are almost certain to have NVIDIA's new cryptocurrency limiter enabled by default. NVIDIA announced yesterday that new revisions of GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, and RTX 3080 shipping later this month would feature the new limiter, with shipping cards carrying Lite Hash Rate (LHR) designation from OEMs.

NVIDIA's crypto limiter slashes the Ethereum mining rate in half, making the cards less appealing to that audience. NVIDIA hopes that these efforts will result in increased supply for actual gamers looking to purchase GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards for their rigs. Whether this new crypto limiter will be more successful than the one that debuted on the GeForce RTX 3060 remains to be seen.