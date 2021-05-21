NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti And RTX 3070 Ti Launch Dates Allegedly Revealed





Earlier this week, we brought you the news that the upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will likely be announced at Computex 2021 on May 31. Given the lingering effects of COVID-19, the NVIDIA keynote will take place virtually, rather than being held in person.

We now have new information regarding the rollout of the two new Ampere graphics cards. While both cards will be revealed on May 31st, their rollouts will be staggered by one week. The review embargo for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is alleged to lift on June 2nd, while cards will be available for sale the following day, June 3rd.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti review embargo is rumored to lift on June 9th, with an on-sale date of June 10th, according to the report. We say the words "available" and "on-sale" with a bit of skepticism and a little bit of contempt at the moment. As has been the case with all the previously released GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards, we're almost certain that the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti will be near-impossible to find. And for the few that will get their hands on them, a sizable portion will likely end up being resold at 2x to 3x their purchase price or end up in an Ethereum mining rig.

However, NVIDIA is hoping to cut off Ethereum miners by incorporating a new cryptocurrency limiter through a combination of hardware, BIOS, and drivers. NVIDIA's first step in this effort against Ethereum miners with the GeForce RTX 3060 was a failure. However, a new limiter is in place with currently shipping GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards that will carry the Lite Hash Rate (LHR) moniker. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti will most assuredly be packing a similar limiter.

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be slightly less potent than the flagship GeForce RTX 3090. It will come with 10,240 CUDA cores, 80 RT cores, 320 Tensor cores, and 12GB of GDDR6X memory (half the amount found on the RTX 3090). The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti will reportedly feature 6,144 CUDA cores, 48 RT cores, 192 Tensor cores, and 8GB of GDDR6X memory.