Alleged GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Benchmarks Show Potent Performance Potential For 4K Gamers





Listen carefully, do you hear that? It's the growing whispers of "Ti" additions to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series, some of which have already been listed in Razer desktop PC preorders . Those whispers have become a rumble, in other words, and as a launch date presumably nears, one of the upcoming GPUs seems to have made an appearance at Geekbench.





I say "seems to" only because you never know when it comes to leaks and rumors, especially with NVIDIA—Jensen Huang is prone to last-minute surprises. Nevertheless, there have been leaks pointing to new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti models being on the horizon, and there is a recent Geekbench entry that points to the former.













Geekbench identifies the supposed GeForce RTX 3080 Ti as having 80 streaming multiprocessors (SMs), which aligns with rumors that the card will have 10,240 CUDA cores. It is running at 1.67GHz and has 12GB of memory (presumably GDDR6X) clocked at 9.5GHz (19.5Gbps).





As a point of reference, the regular GeForce RTX 3080 sports 8,704 CUDA cores, a 1,440MHz base clock and 1,710MHz boost clock, and 10GB of GDDR6X memory (19Gbps) on a 320-bit memory bus, for 760.3GB/s of memory bandwidth.





Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 3090 wields 10,496 CUDA cores, a 1,396MHz base clock and 1,695MHz boost clock, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory (19.5Gbps) on a 384-bit bus, for 936.2GB of memory bandwidth.





There are other specs to consider, of course, like the number of RT cores an Tensor cores, but the Geekbench listing does not highlight that stuff. Still, if the listing is accurate, we get a general idea how the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will compare to the two cards it slots in between.





What about its performance? Let's have a look...





















The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti listing Geekbench posted a 238,603 CUDA score. Geekbench maintains a collection of average scores for different GPUs, and if going by those numbers, the leaked GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is nipping at the heels of the GeForce RTX 3090, which averages 239,003, just .17 percent higher. Oddly enough, there's a separate listing for the GeForce RTX 3090 that scores lower.





As for the regular GeForce RTX 3080, it averages 201,788. The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti scored 18.2 percent higher, and if that translates over to gaming performance in general, the Ti variant will be a compelling product, depending on where pricing lands.





Well, it would be in normal times. Actually buying a graphics card is next to impossible right now, but it won't always be that way (we hope, anyway).



