MSI Website Slip-Up Confirms Imminent GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Launch





It's no secret that NVIDIA is on the verge of releasing the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti . Despite the continued supply issues with both non-Ti versions of these cards, NVIDIA’s performance train must keep moving. However, it looks as though MSI jumped the gun a bit earlier today when it updated its website to include a product category for its upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card family.

When visiting MSI's website, you can navigate to Products --> Graphics Cards --> NVIDIA GPU to see a listing of all its available NVIDIA-based graphics cards. You can filter your search based on the GPU, and this is where MSI jumped the gun by including a filter for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.





We don't know if MSI eventually saw the error in its ways by providing this filter before the official launch or if NVIDIA told its long-time partner to "knock it off," but it has since vanished from the website.

With that said, the cat is already out of the back with regards to at least one of MSI's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti offerings. Last week, MSI's GeForce RTX Suprim X was spotted at a retail location in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Although the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to carry an MSRP of $999 (cue uproarious laughter), this MSI card had a street price of $3,500. That price shouldn't be too surprising given that the GeForce RTX 3080 ($899 MSRP) regularly sells for between $2,500 to $2,800 (or higher depending on the brand).

According to previous leaks, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti allegedly has 10,240 CUDA cores, 80 RT cores, and 320 Tensor cores. It's also expected to feature a base clock of around 1365MHz and a boost clock of 1665MHz. While the GeForce RTX 3080 has 10GB of GDDR6X memory, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will come out slightly ahead with 12GB of GDDR6X using a 384-bit memory bus. That's still half the amount of memory -- with the same bus width -- as the GeForce RTX 3090.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will [allegedly] get an official announcement later this month with availability in June. We all know that both cards will be near-impossible to purchase from retailers, so we'll just sit and cry in a corner until the whole enthusiast computing sector gets back to some semblance of normalcy.