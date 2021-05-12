CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, May 12, 2021, 12:55 PM EDT

MSI Website Slip-Up Confirms Imminent GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Launch

msi geforce rtx 3080 ti 2
It's no secret that NVIDIA is on the verge of releasing the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. Despite the continued supply issues with both non-Ti versions of these cards, NVIDIA’s performance train must keep moving. However, it looks as though MSI jumped the gun a bit earlier today when it updated its website to include a product category for its upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card family.

When visiting MSI's website, you can navigate to Products --> Graphics Cards --> NVIDIA GPU to see a listing of all its available NVIDIA-based graphics cards. You can filter your search based on the GPU, and this is where MSI jumped the gun by including a filter for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

msi geforce rtx 3080 ti

We don't know if MSI eventually saw the error in its ways by providing this filter before the official launch or if NVIDIA told its long-time partner to "knock it off," but it has since vanished from the website.

With that said, the cat is already out of the back with regards to at least one of MSI's GeForce RTX 3080 Ti offerings. Last week, MSI's GeForce RTX Suprim X was spotted at a retail location in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Although the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is expected to carry an MSRP of $999 (cue uproarious laughter), this MSI card had a street price of $3,500. That price shouldn't be too surprising given that the GeForce RTX 3080 ($899 MSRP) regularly sells for between $2,500 to $2,800 (or higher depending on the brand).

According to previous leaks, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti allegedly has 10,240 CUDA cores, 80 RT cores, and 320 Tensor cores. It's also expected to feature a base clock of around 1365MHz and a boost clock of 1665MHz. While the GeForce RTX 3080 has 10GB of GDDR6X memory, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will come out slightly ahead with 12GB of GDDR6X using a 384-bit memory bus. That's still half the amount of memory -- with the same bus width -- as the GeForce RTX 3090.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will [allegedly] get an official announcement later this month with availability in June. We all know that both cards will be near-impossible to purchase from retailers, so we'll just sit and cry in a corner until the whole enthusiast computing sector gets back to some semblance of normalcy.

Tags:  Nvidia, MSI, (nasdaq:nvda), ampere, geforce rtx 3080 ti

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment