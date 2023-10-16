GeForce RTX 3080 FE Cooler Teardown Exposes An Odd Defect, Should You Be Concerned?
The NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU is one for the record books, with its $699 MSRP enticing gamers to splurge. It also came during a turbulent time of the great GPU shortage, causing its street price to sky rocket. This likely means we also have many gamers still using this fantastic graphics card in 2023, due to its still powerful performance. There have also been performance issues over time, especially tied to its cooling potential and thermal pads.
There's something new that may concern owners, however. Recently QuaserZone published a report that they've found something very odd in the vapor chamber of the NVIDIA RTX 3080. The more expensive NVIDIA A6000 was also found susceptible to this "cracking", leading to high hot-spot GPU temperatures.
There have also been a large number of RTX 3080s on the market in recent years, and very little reports of other instances that this happened in a similar fashion. If you're worried, the best thing to do is to keep checking GPU temperatures with monitoring software, especially the GPU hot spot and VRAM. If you notice above normal numbers, or if your GPU fans spin up needlessly, you may want to take a look. Remember that thermal pads and thermal paste may also cause similar symptoms, so you might want to check that first while you look for any other potential chemical reactions occurring.
