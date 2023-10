GeForce RTX 3080 FE Cooler Teardown Exposes An Odd Defect, Should You Be Concerned?

Yeah, that's blue, and in this GPU! Image Credit: QuaserZone

A6000 Vapor chamber issue Image Credit: QuasarZone

RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 owners are no strangers to toasty GPU hot-spots. Some models seem to have come with inadequate thermal pad installations, causing the GPU VRAM to be particularly taxed. Cryptominers found this out the fastest, as games don't typically use VRAM nearly as much as crypto-mining. This led many users to replace their thermal paste and pads, with some notable improvements.What is going on with this particular RTX 3080 and A6000 in the report, however? There may be some unwanted chemical reactions occurring, deforming the cooler and introducing " copper oxide ." When the coolers for the RTX 3080 are properly functioning, the vapor chamber design works brilliantly to keep temperatures in check. When issues arise, such as these, everything quickly begins to deteriorate.If holes develop in the vapor chamber, the introduction of oxygen is certainly bad news for the integrity of the design. The big question here is: Should RTX 3080 or A6000 owners be worried that this might happen to their GPU?You should not worry just yet; it is likely a more isolated instance that has caused this. Operation is often dependent on environment temperatures, humidity in the air, and numerous other factors. These all play a role in how the hardware will react. Drier climates will be much different than humid or tropical ones, which may be more prone for certain defects to develop.