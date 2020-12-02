GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Cards Went On Sale This Morning, And They're Predictably Sold Out





NVIDIA officially announced its GeForce RTX 3060 Ti yesterday, and we got a chance to take one for a spin around the track to see what kind performance it dishes out. Not surprisingly given what we've seen from previous Ampere releases, the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti delivers a solid gaming punch at a not-too-expensive price tag of $399.

The first GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards went on sale earlier this morning (9AM EST), and predictably, they all sold out in record fashion. This has been the case for all of the three previous Ampere launches: GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3090, and GeForce RTX 3070. At this point, it seems like wishful thinking that gamers will be able to secure a card anytime soon, as NVIDIA grapples with tremendous demand for all four of its Ampere SKUs.





The links below are simply for your reference (at this time), as all of them are currently out of stock.

Best Buy is still claiming to have the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition available for sale, but is using its awkward and infuriating reservation system. You click the "Add to Cart" button, but are then greeted with a message that says:

This item is not in your cart yet. Due to the high demand, we're having everyone go through one more step before it can be added. Please try again.

Trying again often greets you with the following message: "There was a problem adding the item to your cart." And even if you do manage to get past that error and get the item in your cart, it will allow you to get to the final checkout page and submit, only to give you another error saying that the item is not available for shipping and that in-store pickup is not an option.

So, we have another GPU launch that is leaving scores of gamers unfulfilled. Add this to the strikeouts with the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, Radeon RX 6800 Series, and the Ryzen 5000 Series, and this has been an absolute bummer of a launch season for gaming hardware.