GeForce RTX 30 Ampere Family Photo Shows Just How Massive RTX 3090 Is

We can tell you all day long and until we are blue in the face that the GeForce RTX 3090 is a monumentally big card, with sheer size to match its beastly specifications. But as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. Fortunately, someone has gathered up the entire GeForce RTX 30 series and plopped them next to each other for a photo shoot.







It is easy to spot the GeForce RTX 3090 among the bunch—it is the hulking graphics card on the left, situated next to a GeForce RTX 3080 in the middle, and a GeForce RTX 3070 on the right. Hat tip goes to Twitter user @davideneco25320 for digging the photo up from the web, most likely from China's Weibo forum. It is an Ampere family photo shoot (minus the cards' machine learning cousin, A100 , with its fancy 7nm digs instead of Samsung's 8nm process).





Let's talk dimensions, shall we? The GeForce RTX 3090 measures 5.4 inches wide by 12.3 inches long, and occupies three expansion slots. And to recap, it features 10,496 CUDA cores with a 1.4GHz base clock and 1.7GHz boost clock, and 24GB of GDDR6X memory piping data through a 384-bit bus. It is basically a Titan RTX, but with the GeForce RTX 30 series branding.





As for the GeForce RTX 3080, it is not exactly a small card in its own right, but is certainly dwarfed next to its much larger sibling. It measures 4.4 inches wide by 11.2 inches long, and occupies two expansion slots. As for the performance specs, it features 8,704 CUDA cores with a 1.44GHz base clock and 1.71GHz boost clock, along with 10GB of GDDR6X memory on a 320-bit bus.





Finally, the GeForce RTX 3070 on the right is the smallest of the bunch, measuring 4.4 inches wide by 9.5 inches long, while also occupying two expansion slots like the 3080. It is sitting pretty with 5,888 CUDA cores with a 1.5GHz base clock and 1.73GHz boost clock, and has 8GB of GDDR6 (non-X) memory on a 256-bit bus.





Pricing for the cards works out to $1,499 for the GeForce RTX 3090, $699 for the GeForce RTX 3080, and $499 for the GeForce RTX 3070. Interestingly, even the GeForce RTX 3070 is supposed to deliver faster performance than the previous generation GeForce RTX 2080 Ti , according to NVIDIA. That is an intriguing proposition for sure.





It will be interesting to see how some of the custom designs turn out, and in particular how big they end up being. There has been some chatter of some custom GeForce RTX 3090 models effectively occupying four expansion slots, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

