GeForce NOW Tiers Are Selling Out As Coud Gaming Demand Soars

Put another way, here's the current status of each tier offered...

The more affordable sold out tiers likely represent a growing demand for cloud gaming services that NVIDIA cannot currently keep up with, or is otherwise choosing not too. This clearly pushes gamers who want the service to use the Ultimate tier, which is ad-free but will set you back a $19.99 monthly subscription.Traditional gamers may scoff at cloud gaming, but there is no denying that it is a growing trend with plenty of positive values to ascertain. Microsoft has recently been pushing its Game Pass service with the slogan that " This is an Xbox. " This is a startling statement, because it is separating what has been a stronghold of hardware into a more wide-spread cloud gaming landscape.With improving broadband access and server technology behind the scenes, performance is much different today than it was just a few short years ago. The Ultimate tier of GeForce NOW allows you to play at up to 4K resolution at 240 FPS, for example. You also get access to the best game visuals without needing to buy a physical graphics card.This is certainly a grey area, because I know from experience that some gamers are not comfortable with not "owning" their own hardware and paying for a service overall. Having said this, there is no stopping the cloud gaming train, which can provide tons of convenience as the technology improves. With the first GeForce NOW tiers sold out, it is clear that there is some ample demand for these types of services. According to computerbase.de , these limits can also mean potential "restructuring" of the tiers or adding new features.With handheld devices gaining an extraordinary amount of popularity since the rise of the Valve Steam Deck, cloud gaming makes sense in many use cases. These devices are more limited than the traditional PCs and cannot house larger discreet GPUs, so good cloud gaming can offset these drawbacks.