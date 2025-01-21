GeForce NOW Tiers Are Selling Out As Coud Gaming Demand Soars

Put another way, here's the current status of each tier offered...

Performance Day (Day Pass): Sold out

Sold out Ultimate Day (Day Pass): Sold out

Sold out Free (1-Month Plan): Sold out

Sold out Free (6-Month Plan): Sold out

Sold out Performance (1-Month Plan): Sold out

Sold out Performance (6-Month Plan): Available

Available Ultimate (1-Month Plan): Available

Available Ultimate (6-Month Plan): Available