NVIDIA Brings GeForce Now To iOS By Skirting Draconian App Store Rules Via Safari





In September, Apple revealed new App Store guidelines for game streaming apps . However, these rules were not conducive to streaming as they required games to be downloaded from the App Store. This sort of requirement would not work, so companies such as Microsoft with Project xCloud and NVIDIA with GeForce Now sought workarounds. It seems NVIDIA was the first to the pass, as it is now offering GeForce Now in the iOS browser, Safari.





If you want to jump into your games with GeForce Now, it will cost just $4.99 a month to access the platform. You will also need a gamepad, as “keyboard and mouse-only games aren’t available due to hardware limitations.”