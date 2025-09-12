GeForce Now Fixed After Overwhelming Demand For RTX 5080 Tier Causes Issues





In what NVIDIA is calling the biggest upgrade to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service to date, the company flipped the switch on its GeForce RTX 5080-level SuperPODs, bringing Blackwell to the party for the first time since launch. Apparently, the roll out got off to a incredibly hot start. Shortly after the initial roll out, NVIDIA posted on X that it was investigating an issue impacting app and game launches from a "spike in demand" and to stay tuned for updates.





We did stay tuned, and around six hours after the initial acknowledgement, NVIDIA said it was "actively working" on the issue, but that customers were still experiencing issues with loading content and launching games. After another hour and a half, NVIDIA posted an update to its service status dashboard saying it "mitigated the issues" and is closely monitoring all services.

We're currently investigating an issue due to a spike in demand that impacts the GeForce NOW app and game launches. We will provide an update when available.



Stay updated here: https://t.co/rukGWSMAkt — 🌩️ NVIDIA GeForce NOW (@NVIDIAGFN) September 11, 2025

One final update to the dashboard says, "We are continuing to monitor for any further issues." There have been no further updates since yesterday, either to the dashboard or the official GeForce NOW account on X.





It's not clear how exactly NVIDIA resolved the problem, especially if the culprit was overwhelming demand. It will be interesting to see how it plays out over the weekend when people typically have more time to log in and play games, versus during the work week.





Earlier this year, the GeForce NOW service seemingly saw in a spike in demand as well when NVIDIA indicated that it was temporarily "sold out" of every membership tier. However, NVIDIA explained in a Reddit post that it was transitioning to a new payment provider, which could have been the real reason for the pause.









NVIDIA also doubled the number of accessible titles to over 4,500 games with its latest update, and added a new Cinematic Quality Streaming mode that promises to "significantly" improve graphical fidelity. It's been a long while since we officially reviewed GeForce NOW , but it impressed us then (four years ago) and continues to do so now. The latest upgrade to Blackwell makes the Ultimate tier all the more enticing, as it opens up access to DLSS 4 multi-frame generation at up to a 5K resolution and 120 frames per second.NVIDIA also doubled the number of accessible titles to over 4,500 games with its latest update, and added a new Cinematic Quality Streaming mode that promises to "significantly" improve graphical fidelity.



