Try This GeForce Hotfix Driver If You're Having Performance Issues In Ratchet & Clank





If you're seeing any kind of wonky performance issues in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and you're running the game on a GeForce GPU, be aware that NVIDIA has made a hotfix driver available, version 537.09, that could potentially solve your problem(s). You'll have to fetch it manually, though, because hotfix drivers are never doled out through GeForce Experience.





You can view NVIDIA's hotfixes as out-of-band patches, similar to when Microsoft releases Windows patches outside of its monthly cumulative update roll outs on the second Tuesday of each month (otherwise known as Patch Tuesday). It's not critical that you race out to apply the 537.09 GeForce hotfix, and if you choose to hang tight, it will be wrapped into the next regular driver update anyway.





That said, the brief release notes state that the hotfix addresses "performance fluctuations due to issues between DirectStorage and some in-game settings" when playing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. It doesn't mention what specific in-game settings trigger the performance hiccups, but if you're having any at all, it's worth giving the hotfix a try.













The hotfix is based on NVIDIA's latest 'Game Ready' driver (version 536.99 WHQL) that went out earlier this week. That driver brought further optimizations to Baldur's Gate 3, which landed on Early Access three years ago and more recently exited Early Access for a formal launch. According to NVIDIA, enabling DLSS 2 in Baldur's Gate 3 can deliver up to a 93% performance boost on GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs (versus no DLSS), with the latest driver installed.





As for Ratchet & Clank, the former PlayStation exclusive made its much-anticipated debut on PC a little over two weeks ago. The interdimensional adventure brought with it PC optimized graphics with support for various upscaling technologies (DLSS 3, FSR 2, XeSS, and Temporal Injection), ray-traced reflections and shadows, and ultra-wide monitor support for 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 (triple monitor) resolutions and aspect ratios.







