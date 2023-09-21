CATEGORIES
Intel's Dan Rogers And Robert Hallock Join Us Friday To Talk Meteor Lake, Live!

by Chris GoettingThursday, September 21, 2023, 12:11 PM EDT
Dave, Marco, and Chris will be joined by Intel's Dan Rogers and Robert Hallock on this week's episode of our Two And A Half Geeks livestream to talk Meteor Lake and other happenings from Intel Innovation!

Intel unveiled its forthcoming tile-based Meteor Lake processor architecture at its Innovation 2023 event this week, with more cores, a beefed up GPU, and dedicated AI engine, and it looks impressive. We're sitting down with our friends Robert Hallock and Dan Rogers from Intel to dive a bit deeper on Intel's new mobile technology and what we can expect it to deliver to laptops coming this year.


Join us LIVE at 1PM ET this Friday, 9/22, and be sure to bring your questions so we can get them answered! You can catch the stream over at Youtube (or in the embed above), on Twitch, LinkedIn, or Facebook Live.
