Gear Up For NFL Football Season With These 4K TV Deals From Samsung, LG And Others





In just a matter of days NFL fans will join Carrie Underwood in belting out, "Waiting all day for Sunday niiiight!" And even sooner, viewers will get to tune in for the season opener on Thursday to see the Lions try to upset the Chiefs. Which is all to say, you have a great excuse to buy a new TV! Whether you're jonesing to catch the big games on a mammoth 98-inch screen or want to bath in the glow of mini LED, there are deals to be found. We've rounded up several of them just in time for not only football season, but also basketball (NBA tips off October 24).





TCL's 98-inch Class S5 4K TV. This one is listed for $2,999.99 on Amazon. While not shown on the product page, that's a massive $2,000 savings over the MSRP. Just as importantly, it's the least expensive TV that's bigger than 90 inches.





It's also packed with desirable features, such as a native 120Hz refresh rate, HDR Ultra support (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG), four HDMI ports (two of which are HDMI 2.1 and one that supports eARC), FreeSync Premium Pro, auto low latency mode (ALLM), Dolby Atmos audio, and Google TV for smart chores.





TCL's 98-inch Class XL TV on sale for $3,998 (save $1,901), which upgrades you to a quantum dot display.

You can also findon sale for, which upgrades you to a quantum dot display.













You've probably at least heard about mini LED backlighting by now. It took a little while, but TV makers have started bringing mini LED technology into the mainstream. That's great news for buyers because TVs that cram these tiny LEDs into their backlight scheme are capable of blasting out immensely bright pictures when needed (great for HDR content), they help deliver better contrast, and they can cut back on blooming (also known as the halo effect) that is a weak spot of LED TVs (compared to OLED).





One that is making waves is the Hisense U8K Series mini LED TV line, which you can find on sale for $1,498 (save $451.99) for the 75-inch model. According to Hisense, this TV can achieve up to 1,500 nits of brightness controlled by 1,620 full array local dimming zones. It also features quantum dot technology, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 ports, FreeSync Premium Pro support, and built-in Google TV.













The infiltration of mini LED TVs into the mainstream market has had the side effect of pushing down prices on OLED models. As such, you can score a 55-inch LG C2 Series OLED TV for $1,196.99 on Amazon (save $303). This is one of the best TVs on the market, and also one of the best values in OLED territories, helped in part by the release of the C3 Series.





This one is a favorite of gamers. Not only does OLED look fantastic with perfect black levels and a virtual immunity to ghosting (save for the kind that relates to burn in), but LG has also embraced gaming with HDMI 2.1 connectivity and the features that come with it (like VRR and ALLM support), FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, a native 120Hz refresh rate, and support for NVIDIA's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service.





Here are a bunch more 4K resolution TV deals...







