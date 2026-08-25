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Garmin Fenix 9 Pro Packs AMOLED And Solar Tech To Rival Apple Watch Ultra

by Aaron LeongTuesday, August 25, 2026, 11:00 AM EDT
Garmin fēnix 9 Pro
Garmin fēnix 9 Pro - Image: Garmin
Garmin has unveiled the fēnix 9 and fēnix 9 Pro that introduce landmark hardware redesigns, standalone satellite connectivity, and advanced computational fitness tracking to its flagship multisport wearable line.

Starting with the fēnix 9 Pro, this is the first fēnix piece that incorporates a full titanium watch case. Made using nano-molding technology that fuses metal and plastic at a molecular level, the build significantly reduces case thickness and weight without compromising durability. The Pro lineup features an AMOLED panel capable of up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness for strong readability under direct sunlight. For the 51mm Pro variant, Garmin expanded the screen to a 1.5 inches (about a 15% increase in viewing area over the previous gen) within the same case footprint.

Both the base fēnix 9 and 9 Pro have twice the display brightness over their predecessors, sapphire glass protection, leakproof buttons, and a 40-meter dive rating. Performance also receives a boost with 50% more RAM and an upgraded mapping engine compared to the fēnix 8, resulting in 30% faster map panning plus a perspective view mode. Storage has expanded to 64GB, allowing users to double their map downloads and upload as many as 7,000 offline audio files.

Garmin fēnix 9 (left) and fēnix 9 Pro (right)
Garmin fēnix 9 (left) and fēnix 9 Pro (right) - Image: Garmin
For wilderness safety, the fēnix 9 Pro integrates inReach satellite and LTE connectivity (optional) across all case sizes (43mm, 47mm, and 51mm), enabling phone-free two-way voice, text messaging, and interactive SOS emergency transmissions. Nighttime visibility is enhanced via a built-in LED flashlight that now includes a green light mode alongside traditional white and red options to preserve night vision during those nocturnal treks.

The app experience now adds Garmin Epic, a storytelling feature in Garmin Connect that groups multi-stage workouts, backpacking trips, or stage races into shareable chronicled narratives, something many brands like COROS and Strave are doing nowadays. Training capabilities are refined with updated stamina metrics to help athletes manage real-time endurance, alongside expanded rucking profiles that support dynamic pack weight tracking up to 100kg, target metric settings, and GORUCK workout integration.

In terms of battery endurance, the standard fēnix 9 claims up to 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode on the 51mm model. The 9 Pro AMOLED can reach up to 31 days, while solar-charging Pro configurations extend operational life up to 57 days. The regular model starts at $999.99 and tops out at $1,099.99 for the fēnix 9 Pro.
Tags:  garmin, SmartWatch, solar-power, apple-watch-ultra
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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