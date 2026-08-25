Garmin Fenix 9 Pro Packs AMOLED And Solar Tech To Rival Apple Watch Ultra

Garmin fēnix 9 Pro - Image: Garmin

Both the base fēnix 9 and 9 Pro have twice the display brightness over their predecessors, sapphire glass protection, leakproof buttons, and a 40-meter dive rating. Performance also receives a boost with 50% more RAM and an upgraded mapping engine compared to the fēnix 8, resulting in 30% faster map panning plus a perspective view mode. Storage has expanded to 64GB, allowing users to double their map downloads and upload as many as 7,000 offline audio files.





Garmin fēnix 9 (left) and fēnix 9 Pro (right) - Image: Garmin For wilderness safety, the fēnix 9 Pro integrates inReach satellite and LTE connectivity (optional) across all case sizes (43mm, 47mm, and 51mm), enabling phone-free two-way voice, text messaging, and interactive SOS emergency transmissions. Nighttime visibility is enhanced via a built-in LED flashlight that now includes a green light mode alongside traditional white and red options to preserve night vision during those nocturnal treks.