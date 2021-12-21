Gaming Monitor Deals Deliver Big Savings Up To 26 Percent Off Alienware, Samsung And More





Kids these days have no idea of the struggle of trying to lug a large, unwieldy, and heavy CRT monitor up a flight of steps, or choosing from an extremely limited range of options. And that's how it should be. These days, selecting a monitor for gaming (or any task, really) is a much more enjoyable experience with an expansive field of models to choose from. We've rounded up some that caught our eye and that are on sale right now.





Sceptre 35-inch ultrawide shown above. It's marked down to (save $79.18) and offers some decent bang for the buck. For one, it's a physically big and long monitor. It also features a 3440x1440 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio) to make good use of that ultrawide real-estate, it has a 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, and it supports AMD's FreeSync technology. One of them is theshown above. It's marked down to $349.99 at Amazon (save $79.18) and offers some decent bang for the buck. For one, it's a physically big and long monitor. It also features a 3440x1440 resolution (21:9 aspect ratio) to make good use of that ultrawide real-estate, it has a 100Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, and it supports AMD's FreeSync technology.





There's also some LED bling, if that matters to you. Colorful LEDs on the rear offer up some illumination. That's also where you'll find the connectivity options, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and 3.5mm audio-out.





Here are a couple of other Sceptre models that are on sale...