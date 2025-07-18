CATEGORIES
Score A Gaming Laptop With RTX 50 Firepower For Up To $400 Off

by Paul LillyFriday, July 18, 2025, 10:42 AM EDT
Gigabyte Aorus Master gaming laptop.
If your gaming laptop is old enough to qualify for a senior discount at the local buffet, then consider letting it finally enjoy retirement and replacing it with something newer, faster, and more capable. There are lots of options out there, including ones that are rocking a GeForce RTX 50 series mobile GPU. Even better, a lot of them are currently on sale.

We spotted a bunch of discounted RTX 50 series gaming laptops at Best Buy. One of the bigger markdowns applies to the Gigabyte Aorus Master 16 pictured above. It's also one of the more expensive laptops—it's priced at $3,899.99 at Best Buy (save $400)—but it's several hundred dollars below the MSRP.

Yeah, only ballers need apply on this one. If you have the requisite cash, though, the Aorus Master 16 as configured is pretty much a no-compromise (or low-compromise) gaming laptop. It features a peppy 16-inch OLED display with a 2560x1600 resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, powered by a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor (up to 5.4GHz, 36MB of L3 cache, 40MB of L2 cache) based on Arrow Lake and a top-of-the-line GeForce RTX 5090 GPU with 24GB of GDDR7.

It also sports 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 2TB solid state drive (SSD), as well as notable bits like Thunderbolt 5 and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, an HDMI 2.1 output, Dolby Vision support, four 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and an RGB backlit keyboard.

HP Omen laptop on a next in between a mouse and headset.

Not everyone can justify spending nearly four grand on a laptop, no matter good the specifications. So, over on the complete opposite end of the pricing spectrum sits this well-equipped HP Omen 16 laptop that's on sale for $1,249.99 at Best Buy (save $330).

This one features a 16-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio) and 144Hz refresh rate. Underneath the hood, you'll find an AMD engine instead of Intel, and specifically a Ryzen 9 8940HX Dragon Range processor (16C/32T, 2.4GHz to 5.3GHz, 64MB of L3 cache, 16MB of L2 cache) based on Zen 4. And for graphics, you're looking at a GeForce RTX 5060.

Other specs include 32GB of DDR5-5200 memory, a 1TB SSD, dual speakers tuned by HyperX, an RGB backlit keyboard, and a few other odds and ends. Yes, it's a tamer laptop than the Aorus Master 16, but it's a ton cheaper and still a capable gaming system.

Here are some more laptop deals, all of which feature a GeForce RTX 50 series GPU...

ASUS Zephyrus G16 laptop on a blurry background.
Tags:  deals, Gaming, Laptops, Best Buy
