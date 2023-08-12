Back To School Gaming Laptop Deals Are Flowing On Amazon, Up To 44% Off





We're approaching the midway point of August and that means the back-to-school shopping frenzy is right around the corner. If you want to get a head start and are in need of a laptop for the school year—one with gaming chops—you're come to the right place. We've rounded up more gaming laptop deals that are currently live on Amazon.





MSI's GF63 outfitted with an Intel Core i5-10300H processor (4C/8T, 2.5GHz to 4.5GHz, 8MB L3 cache) and an NVIDIA GeForcle GTX 1650 GPU. It's on sale for $615 at Amazon (save $484.99). That's a hefty 44% discount over its list price and much more in line with what's on tap. One of the less expensive options isoutfitted with an Intel Core i5-10300H processor (4C/8T, 2.5GHz to 4.5GHz, 8MB L3 cache) and an NVIDIA GeForcle GTX 1650 GPU. It's on sale for(save $484.99). That's a hefty 44% discount over its list price and much more in line with what's on tap.





In addition to the aforementioned CPU and GPU, the GF63 as configured pairs 8GB of system RAM with 256GB of SSD storage. It also features a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution and a thin bezel design, LED backlit keyboard, and a slim chassis that measures just 0.85 inches.













ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15—it's on sale for $1,589 (save $410.99). This is also a 15.6-inch laptop with an IPS display and 1920x1080 resolution, but it has a blazing-fast 300Hz refresh rate. If you need more horsepower and have a more flexible budget, then check out this—it's on sale for. This is also a 15.6-inch laptop with an IPS display and 1920x1080 resolution, but it has a blazing-fast 300Hz refresh rate.





It also boasts more powerful hardware from top to bottom, including an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor (8C/16T, 3.3GHz to 4.6GHz, 16MB L3 cache), GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory, 1TB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with RangeBoost, Bluetooth 5.1, and an opti-mechanical keyboard with per-key RGB lighting (plus RGB lighting on the laptop's lid).













Acer Nitro 5 that's on sale for $699.90 (save $200.09) stands out as a good bargain. It's about $85 more than the GF63, which translates into a faster refresh rate (144Hz, 15.6-inch IPS, 1920x1080), a beefier Core i5-12500H CPU (12C/16T, up to 4.5GHz, 18MB L3 cache) based on Alder Lake, and a faster GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Returning back down to the sub-$1,000 tier, thisthat's on sale forstands out as a good bargain. It's about $85 more than the GF63, which translates into a faster refresh rate (144Hz, 15.6-inch IPS, 1920x1080), a beefier Core i5-12500H CPU (12C/16T, up to 4.5GHz, 18MB L3 cache) based on Alder Lake, and a faster GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU.





It also has twice as much RAM (16GB versus 8GB) and storage (512GB versus 256GB) and a Killer Wi-Fi 6 wireless adapter. So if looking at the overall value proposition, that additional $85 translates into a bunch of upgrades, if you can swing the difference.





There's a decent selection of ports as well, including HDMI 2.1, 1x USB 3.2 Type-C (DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4), 2x USB 3.2 Type-A (one with power-off charging), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x 3.5mm audio combo, and 1x Ethernet.







