Score A Gaming Laptop Deal Up To 42% Off Alienware, HP And More Before They Sell Out





The folks at Woot are hosting a blowout sale on nearly a dozen gaming laptop models, including both brand new and factory reconditioned systems. Most of the big names are part of the sale, such as Alienware, ASUS, and MSI, to name a few. Most of these are deeply discounted laptops, with Woot slashing up to half off the sticker price.





In case you're not familiar is a deals site owned by Amazon. It serves up a daily rotation of bargains on practically everything under the sun. As for the gaming laptops on sale, these prices are valid until February 7, 2024 (next Wednesday) or, more likely, until they sell out. From refreshing the page, however, it seems like Woot is replacing sold out systems with alternative models.





Alienware's X15 R2, which is on sale for $1.699.99 (23% off). This is a brand new system with a 15.6-inch 1080p (1920x1080) display rocking a 360Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and NVIDIA G-Sync support.

Other hardware includes an Intel Core i7-12700H processor (14C/20T, up to 4.7GHz, 24MB L3 cache), 16GB of LPDDR5-5200 RAM, GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU (8GB GDDR6), 512GB NVMe solid state drive, Wi-Fi 6, RGB backlit keyboard, and Windows 11.





While it's built around last-generation hardware (CPU and GPU), those are still fast part and the system as a whole is well equipped.













Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 laptop, which is marked down to $699.99 on Woot (42% off). Granted, the MSRP is a bit inflated, and by extension so is the claimed markdown. But for reference, this same laptop is on sale at Amazon for $999 right now. One of the biggest discounts of the bunch is for this, which is marked down to. Granted, the MSRP is a bit inflated, and by extension so is the claimed markdown. But for reference, this same laptop is on sale at Amazon for $999 right now.





This one is also a new model (read: not reconditioned/refurbished). It features a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync support, and is powered by more recent hardware. Specifically, it comes configured with an Intel Core i5-13500H processor (12C/16C, up to 4.7GHz, 18MB L3 cache), a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a few other odds and ends. It also comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.















HP Omen 16 with AMD hardware inside—it's being offered up for $799.99 on Woot. This one is a little harder to find in stock elsewhere, though we found a marketplace seller on Amazon who is asking $1,098 for the same system. It's also markedly cheaper than the

If you're willing to go the factory reconditioned route, then check out thiswith AMD hardware inside—it's being offered up for. This one is a little harder to find in stock elsewhere, though we found a marketplace seller on Amazon who is asking $1,098 for the same system. It's also markedly cheaper than the HP Omen 16 Transcend that we recently reviewed (albeit it's a different makeup).





This one offers up a 16.1-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, It also features a Ryzen 7 6800H processor (8C/16T, up to 4.7GHz, 16MB of L3 cache), Radeon RX 6650M graphics chip (8GB GDDR6), 16GB of DDR5-4800 memory, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, four-zone RGB lighting on the keyboard, and Windows 11.





As to the factory reconditioned status, Woot notes that the item was "returned, inspected, and restored to fully working condition by the original manufacturer or a certified partner." Woot is also backing the system with a 90-day warranty, so you have ample time to inspect and stress test the laptop to make sure it's working right.





