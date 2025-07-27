Gamers Think Mario And Princess Peach Are Hooking Up But Nintendo Says Not So Fast
Nintendo set the record straight with a surprise lore drop in the Nintendo Today App. In a screenshot shared by user @KirPinkFury on social media platform X, the company says that “Princess Peach and Mario are good friends and help each other out whenever they can.”
While this might be a disappointment for fans who assumed the pair was a couple, Nintendo pushes the friendship narrative for a reason. With the massive success of the most recent movie, Nintendo wants flexibility in the stories it can tell in the sequels, which leaves the door open for a potential love story down the line.
The way Nintendo dropped this information is questionable, though. The Nintendo Today App just launched earlier this year, and isn’t likely a daily destination for much of the fan base. Dropping the news that the two beloved characters are just friends in a game or a movie would’ve made much more sense and and reached more people.
Regardless of what the official word from Nintendo is, fans will always have their opinions. If the Mario subreddit is any indication, this status update has opened the door for fans to let their imaginations run wild, pairing up Mario and Peach with other characters from within the game universe.