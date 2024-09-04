Nintendo Dishes New Details And Combat Trailers For Mario & Luigi: Brothership RPG
The new world available for players to explore is called Conectal Land, which the brothers are transported to through a “mysterious vortex.” Mario and Luigi will have an island that appears to be a ship that can be used to visit all of the “drifting islands” within Conectal Land. Each of the islands has its own theme to provide variety. There’s Kandang Island with fire and ice features, rocky Gran Gran Island, and Tuis Island that has strong tourist vibes.
There will be plenty of enemies that Mario and Luigi run into while exploring each of these islands. However, they will have access to several new battle skills to make defeating these enemies a breeze. The brothers can combine their normal abilities for more powerful attacks but, will require timing in order to maximize the damage dealt. Additionally, there are now “Brother Attacks” that deliver big time damage so long as players correctly press buttons as the attack is being carried out.
Moreover, the story’s antagonists have also been revealed. It’s a group of three named the “Boldrud Squad,” who work in the background of Conectal Land to muck things up for the game’s heroes. Unfortunately, not much else is disclosed about these foes, so it’s hard to tell how their inclusion will make things more interesting for the story.
Nintendo Switch Players will be able to go island hopping across Conectal Land when Mario & Luigi: Brothership launches on November 7.