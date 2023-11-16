Gamers Scramble To Buy Steam Deck OLED But Are Met With Frustration





During these errors, the Steam Store page listing the OLED models seemed mostly unchanged. We did notice an "Out of Stock" come up briefly for the 1TB model, but then disappeared and was not reproducible after refreshing the page. All models still show a 3-5 business day delivery date, which either is not properly being updated or does not indicate any large demand to be the culprit here.



Do recall that Valve considers this Steam Deck OLED a limited run, meaning it isn't an entirely likely to have the same sell period as the original Steam Deck. While it is too early to see if demand or low production numbers are the issue that have overwhelmed the ordering system, it certainly harkens back to an earlier time where new tech products were seemingly impossible to acquire.

The official Steam Deck account on X has also officially relayed the information that they're working on the issues concerning the Steam Store checkout. While this is frustrating for those attempting to place orders, there is some consolation knowing you're not the only one. We can confirm that at least the 1TB model appears to be having these issues, so your mileage may vary on the other model choices. We're willing to guess it is likely the store in general that is overwhelmed with all of the traffic or some similar related issue.