Gamer Who Leaked 45 Minutes Of Starfield Footage Now Faces A Felony Charge

by Tim SweezyMonday, August 28, 2023, 01:00 PM EDT
hero starfield game
Gamers eagerly awaiting the official release of Bethesda's Starfield video game were given an unofficial online sneak peek recently by a 29-year-old man who is now facing criminal charges. Darrin Harris posted a 45-minute video of Starfield gameplay that has since been taken down.

According to inmate records from the Shelby County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office, Darrin (or possibly 'Darin' as the inmate record indicates) was charged with theft of property worth $1,000 or less, theft of property worth $2,500 to $10,000, and possession of marijuana. While inmate records do not list what the stolen property included, an incident report acquired by IGN stated the stolen property was listed as "Video Game: Microsoft Starfield unreleased game."

starfield artwork

The 45-minute leaked game footage was quickly taken down due to copyright infringement, but there were surely plenty of opportunists who downloaded the video content and took a plethora of screenshots beforehand. Anyone who doesn't want their gameplay spoiled by leaks should be extra cautious while perusing social media until the official launch of the game.

Harris also posted a review of Starfield via a video that has been shared on X/Twitter. In the video, Harris remarks, "Todd [Howard], no offense man, that's a good game." He addressed those who attacked his gaming abilities from his playthrough video, arguing, "They were saying I play like a beginner because I'm not a game expert. I was trying something out."

starfield global release date time

There are a slew of gamers chomping at the bit to get their hands on Starfield when it becomes available to download. Anyone who pre-orders the Premium Edition or Constellation Edition, as well as Game Pass subscribers who opt to pay to upgrade to the Premium Edition for $39.99, will get access to the game five days early on August 31 at 8pm ET. For those who do not choose one of the previous options, the game will be available on September 6, 2023, on PC and the Xbox Series X/S.
