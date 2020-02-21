Check These Hot Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra Preorder Deals At Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T





A little over a week ago, Samsung went official at its Unpacked event with the Galaxy S20 range of smartphones. Samsung also promised at the time that preorders would kick off on February 21, which is today. Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T are all talking about some of their special deals offered to lure customers into buying the smartphones on their service.

For Galaxy S20 fans who prefer T-Mobile as their carrier, it is offering up to $500 back with a qualifying trade-in on the purchase price of Samsung's latest smartphones. Buyers will be able to get that full $500 trade-in if their trade device is an Apple iPhone down to the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 or newer, Google Pixel 3 family or 4 family, OnePlus 7 Pro, 7T, or 7T Pro 5G McLaren. For buyers who are on older devices, T-Mobile gives $300 back, and for even older smartphones, the cashback is only $200. For those buying two S20 smartphones, T-Mobile will give up to $1000 off the second device with the money applied in the form of bill credits.

Verizon will offer the top-of-the-line S20 Ultra 5G for $1,400 or $58.33 per month for 24 months. It does offer up to $300 with a trade-in. The trade offer is applied as credits over 24 months. The Galaxy S20+ 5G is $1200 or $49.99 monthly, with an additional $150 discount available. Verizon offers up to $1,050 towards buying a basic Galaxy S20 to those who purchase a Galaxy S20 Ultra or Galaxy S20+ when a new line is activated. The Galaxy S20, however, won't be offered on Verizon until Q2.

On AT&T, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost $46.67 per month for 30 months with the same $1,400 retail price. AT&T's Galaxy S20+ is $40 a month over the same 30-month term, or $1200. The Galaxy S20 is $33.34 a month or $1,000. All three devices can be preordered on AT&T starting today. Depending on the phone you trade-in, AT&T is offering up to $1000 of trade-in credit. Anyone wanting to see more detail on these phones can check out our hands-on from the Samsung Unpacked event.