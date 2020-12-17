CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, December 17, 2020, 10:43 AM EDT

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro Next-Gen Wireless Earbuds Leak In 360-Degree Glory

galaxy buds pro
Samsung's Galaxy S21 family of smartphones is reportedly launching around this time next month, which means that there will be a new line of accessories tagging along. One device that is a near-guarantee to arrive alongside the Galaxy S21 is the successor to the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds+, which are reportedly called the Galaxy Buds Plus.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are allegedly set to receive active noise cancellation technology to make them a prime competitor for the hugely popular Apple AirPods Pro. The Galaxy Buds Pro have already made an appearance at the FCC, confirming that their launch is right around the corner. The FCC documentation confirmed the Galaxy Buds Pro charging case will have a 500mah battery, which should be plenty to keep them topped off when on-the-go. The current Galaxy Buds+ are good for 11 hours per charge, while the charging case adds another 11 hours. Hopefully, the Galaxy Buds Pro can improve upon that performance.

galaxy buds pro

According to previous leaks, the Galaxy Buds Pro will be available in three colors: phantom black, violet, and silver. However, noted leaker Evan Blass has even more in store for us today with the with an official render that shows the Galaxy Buds Pro and its charging case from every possible angle (see above). Unfortunately, there are no other detailed specs like battery life and any additional standout features for the Galaxy Buds Pro, so hopefully that information will leak over the coming weeks.

The star of Samsung’s upcoming January Galaxy Unpacked event will no doubt be the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. All are expected to adopt the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 flagship 5G SoC, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra in particular will reportedly have support for the Galaxy Note’s S Pen as an option.


Tags:  Samsung, (krx:005930), galaxy buds pro

