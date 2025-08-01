Galaxy Buds Pro 2 Are $130 Off, Save 34% On Bose Headphones & More Rocking Deals





Before you know it, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season will be upon us, especially as retailers keep dishing up deals earlier and earlier each year. Even so, if you're in need of a new set of earbuds or a headset, you don't have to wait to score a good deal. We found some tantalizing markdowns on audio products from the likes of Bose, Samsung, and others.





Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which are on sale for $99.99 at Best Buy ($130 off) for a limited time. This is Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' so it will go up in price tomorrow, and we're not seeing it available at Amazon, at least not in new condition. If you want to try your luck with a refurbished pair (caveat emptor), however, you can find the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro (Renewed) for $79.19 at Amazon by way of a marketplace seller, or for $59.69 in the white colorway. One of the bigger discounts applies to, which are on sale forfor a limited time. This is Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' so it will go up in price tomorrow, and we're not seeing it available at Amazon, at least not in new condition. If you want to try your luck with a refurbished pair (caveat emptor), however, you can find theforby way of a marketplace seller, or for





The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a little older at this point, with Samsung having released them three years ago at its Galaxy Unpacked event. Be that as it may, they're still a solid set of wireless earbuds. They're tuned by AKG and feature high-dynamic range 24-bit audio, improved active noise cancellation (ANC) versus the original Galaxy Buds, IPX7 water resistance, and up to eight hours of rated battery life (plus 30 hours with the charging case).













Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones for $229 at Amazon ($120 off). The sizable 34% discount brings this back down to its all-time low price and is marked as a limited time deal. You also get a bunch of color options to choose from (we've linked the Twilight Blue version, but you can choose any other except Cypress Green for the same price). Prefer a headset over a set of earbuds? Then check out thefor. The sizable 34% discount brings this back down to its all-time low price and is marked as a limited time deal. You also get a bunch of color options to choose from (we've linked the Twilight Blue version, but you can choose any other except Cypress Green for the same price).





These wireless over-the-ear headphones feature top-notice ANC support, thumping bass, a customizable EQ, and a comfortable design with removable cushions. You also get long battery life from these cans—Bose rates the battery life at up to 24 hours, with a 2.5-hour charging bring them from fully depleted to 100%.





Here are a few more earbud and headphone deals...



