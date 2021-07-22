FTC Votes Unanimously To Support Biden's Consumer-Friendly Right-To-Repair Policy





We live in a culture where if something breaks, it can sometimes be easier and cheaper to toss it and replace it, then to attempt a do-it-yourself (DIY) repair. That is partially by design—manufacturers have a penchant for making repairs more difficult than they need be. Perhaps not for long, though, with the Federal Communications Commission voting unanimously in favor of adopting policies that would remove some of the roadblocks to DIY repairs.





There is a process involved, and it started earlier this month with President Joe Biden signing an executive order instructing the FTC to write up rules in favor of right-to-repair policies. Taking a big step in that direction, the FTC this week said it voted 5-0 to approve a policy statement aimed at curbing the practice of making repairs "extremely difficult for purchasers."





Some of those practices on behalf of manufacturers include using adhesive to make parts difficult to replace, limiting the availability of replacement hardware and special tools, and especially as it relates to the automobile industry, making diagnostic software unavailable to users and independent repair shops.





"These types of restrictions can significantly raise costs for consumers, stifle innovation, close off business opportunity for independent repair shops, create unnecessary electronic waste, delay timely repairs, and undermine resiliency," FTC Chair Lina Khan said during an open Commission meeting. "The FTC has a range of tools it can use to root out unlawful repair restrictions, and today’s policy statement would commit us to move forward on this issue with new vigor."







Changes will not happen overnight. That's to say, your smartphone or high-tech vehicle is suddenly going to become easier and cheaper to repair, either on your own or through independent facilities. But the first steps are in place, with the FTC's 5-0 vote being a key one.





The FTC issued a broader statement on the right-to-repair (PDF) , where it said unlawful repair restrictions have not take priority among the things it enforces, over the past several years. But with the unanimous vote, the FTC said it will "devote more enforcement resources to combat" unlawful practices aimed at making repairs difficult.





There are four main pillars it mentioned. They include...