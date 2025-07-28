Frigidaire Retro Mini Fridge Recall: $700K In Property Damage From Fire Hazard





Curtis International is working with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on a voluntary recall of hundreds of thousands of Frigidaire-brand mini fridges that pose a potential fire risk. If you own one of the affected models, you are advised to "immediately stop" using it, as well as unplug and cut the power cord. In the realm of consumer devices, the notice follows recent (and unrelated) recall notices on Anker power banks and portable speakers





The Frigidaire recall applies to the retro-themed mini fridges that shipped in six-can and nine-can capacities. These were sold in a variety of colors, including black, blue, green, white, yellow, red, pink, and silver.





At issue are potentially faulty internal electrical components that can short circuit and actually set the mini fridge on fire. Which, you know, is the exact opposite of keeping your stuff cool. According to the recall notice, there have been at least 26 reports of affected models smoking, sparking, burning, melting, overheating, and catching fire. So far there are two reports of injuries related to smoke inhalation, and over $700,000 in cumulative property damage associated with the faulty components.





"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mini fridges and follow the instructions to receive a refund at www.recallrtr.com/minifridge. Consumers should unplug and cut the power cord and write 'Recall' using a permanent marker on the front door of the unit. Consumers should dispose of the recalled mini fridges in accordance with local and state regulations," the recall notice states.









Frigidaire mini fridge recall affects four model numbers, including EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175, all of which have "Frigidaire" printed on the front of the mini fridge. If you own one of those models, reference the above chart to see if your serial number is part of the recall. You can find the model designation and serial number on a label (or multiple labels) on the back of the unit.





These were sold at Walmart and other stores across the United the States, as well as on Walmart's website and at Amazon, from January 2020 through December 2023 for around $36 to $40.



