by Nathan OrdMonday, July 26, 2021, 03:10 PM EDT

Microsoft Outlines Optimum Defense Against PetitPotam Windows Server NTLM Relay Attack

french security researcher discovers vulnerability that could lead to a network takeover
Hackers and threat actors are constantly searching for new ways to breach systems for cybersecurity research or exploitation, respectively. Thankfully, French researcher Gilles Lionel got to an NTLM Relay Attack, dubbed PetitPotam, first. Now, Microsoft has released a mitigation technique that IT admins should implement to remain secure.

Last week, information about PetitPotam was posted to GitHub by French cybersecurity researcher Gilles Lionel. Lionel found that, through a tool he made, it was possible “to coerce Windows hosts to authenticate to other machines via MS-EFSRPC EfsRpcOpenFileRaw function.” In layman’s terms, an attacker could use the program to extract NTLM authentication credentials and certificates from a remote Windows server and then take over.

In a recent security advisory, Microsoft explains that “PetitPotam is a classic NTLM Relay Attack, and such attacks have been previously documented by Microsoft along with numerous mitigation options to protect customers.” These mitigation tactics include disabling NTLM on any Active Directory Certificate Services (AD CS) servers through group policy and disabling NTLM for Internet Information Services (IIS) on AD CS Servers on the domain. This can be done by following the tutorial Microsoft provided in the advisory.

As it stands, PetitPotam has not been found in the wild, but that could change rather quickly as word of the attack vector spreads. Other security researchers around the web have indicated how bad this vulnerability is for security, which should be heeded as a warning. Hopefully, a proper fix will come out before this takes off, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates.
