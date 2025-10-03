Frankenstein GeForce RTX 3080 Spotted With 20GB VRAM And 4090 Cooler
Further inspection of the Franken-GPU revealed that the card, branded as a Fengo NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 20GB, reveals use of a rebranded cooler taken from the PNY NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090, complete with 16-pin power support. This makes sense, considering the fact that both GPUs are originally based on the NVIDIA GA102 graphics chip. Unlike other modded GPU projects we've seen, this one is also being sold as a mass-market product for the Chinese market, targeted squarely at gamers with its aesthetics and waifu box art. Graphics Card Girl does note it will likely have high AI market appeal too, though, thanks to the larger VRAM pool.
This custom GeForce RTX 3080, originally spotted by Uniko's Hardware on Twitter, marks an interesting step forward for the Chinese GPU market. No longer are these modified GPUs so ultra-custom that they're being deployed as private modifications. Instead, the tools in hand are now allowing them to be sold as retail products altogether, though we imagine inventory won't be particularly high for them, especially considering China's fierce GPU demand.