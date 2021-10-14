CATEGORIES
home News
by Zak KillianThursday, October 14, 2021, 04:02 PM EDT

Framework's Promising Modular Laptop Gets A Marketplace For DIY Repairs And Upgrades

framework laptop topimage
Laptops as a whole have never had a great track record for repairability or upgradeability, but the situation has gotten worse in recent years. Modern ultra-portable machines often come with soldered-down memory, integrated graphics, and even non-serviceable storage. On some systems, you can't even open the casing without permanently damaging it.

It doesn't have to be this way, though. Framework is a new company that is already selling its first laptop, simply known as the Framework Laptop. The machine looks about as sleek and compact as any other—even in comparison Apple's hardware—and it comes with the latest Intel CPU and your choice of a variety of other modern components. Despite that, it's completely repairable, and about as upgradeable as it could possibly be.

Of course, repairability doesn't mean anything if you can't get the parts. Fortunately, now you can. Framework just launched its marketplace full of add-on and replacement parts for its laptop. So far as we can see, every single part in the Framework laptop is currently listed on the marketplace, ranging from tiny pieces like the audio board kit or the fingerprint reader kit, all the way up to screens, chassis pieces, and full motherboard-and-heatsink combos.

parts
A small sampling of the parts on the marketplace.

We say "currently listed" because most of the parts are still "coming soon," but it's early days for the store yet, and Framework says that more parts will come in stock "over the next few months."

The marketplace isn't just for replacement parts, though. Framework says that, market willing, it will be extending the site to support community-developed and even third-party modules for the Framework laptop. If community support continues to grow, then having such a base to build on could finally give us the "ATX equivalent" for laptops that enthusiasts have dreamed about for ages.

Thanks to some aggressive promotion from the likes of Linus Sebastian and key individuals in the Right to Repair movement, the Framework laptop seems to have been selling like hotcakes. It makes sense; with modern hardware, attractive looks, and a reasonable starting price—$999 for a base turn-key model, or $750 for one with some assembly required—the Framework seems like a no-brainer for enthusiasts looking for a portable PC. Here's hoping the company's marketplace plans pan out.
Tags:  laptop, framework, framework-laptop

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment