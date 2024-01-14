Framework Computer Gets Phished And Hacked, Customer Information Stolen
In 2021 the Framework laptop hit the market, revolutionizing the standard laptop model from being a one-and-done sort of deal to an upgradable and modular experience. Since then, the brand has expanded quite a bit. With several releases and reiterations, like the recent AMD Ryzen upgrade across the 13” and 16” models. With all this popularity, it makes the company a target, which has now been shown with a limited data breach revealing some customer information.
In an email that went out to affected customers, Framework explained that its primary external accounting partner reported it had fallen victim to a phishing email. This email appeared to come from Framework’s CEO asking for “Accounts Receivable” information regarding outstanding Framework orders. The accountant who got this email subsequently sent the attacker a spreadsheet containing the customers' full names, email addresses, and balances owed.
This is not a full list of customers but a subset of open-preorders as well as some completed past orders prior to accounting syncs. Regardless, 29 minutes following the attack, “Framework’s Head of Finance was made aware of the breach.” Following escalation, Framework “identified all impacted customers to enable mass-notification of the breach” with the self-referencing email. Further, Framework now requires “mandatory phishing and social engineering attack training for any [Keating Consulting] employees who have access to customer information.”
Regarding customers who had data stolen, it is recommended that they maintain a watchful eye on emails received from Framework so as not to fall victim to phishing themselves. The email explains that Framework will only send notices from the support@frame.work email and “will only provide an “Action Required” email when an official payment capture fails, which includes a link to the Framework website to update payment information to enable final payment capture.”
At the end of the day, this level of transparency and reporting should be applauded. While this is not the most severe breach we have seen, Framework's response is reassuring and impressive. Of course, it also shows that cybersecurity and phishing are serious concerns, and anyone can easily fall victim to these types of attacks.