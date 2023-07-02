Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Is On Sale At Best Buy For A Great July 4th Deal
There are some firework deals on laptops this July 4th weekend that could rival Amazon's upcoming Prime Day sale. Whether you are a sucker for a Microsoft Surface fan or a Lenovo lover, there is sure to be a deal for you this weekend.
Starting off the lineup, we have the stellar Microsoft Surface Pro 9 swinging for the fences at $2,364 which is 10% off the regular price. Though that still might be a bit eye-watering, a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U is under the hood, paired with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Between that and the Microsoft Surface experience, the premium price scores you a premium computing experience in software, hardware, and otherwise.
On deck is the 2022 Lenovo 15.6” IdeaPad 3i coming in at $515.23 or 21% off the regular price. This laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage to round out a pretty solid productivity or light work laptop. You will not play the latest triple-A games on this, but it will certainly be more than ready for most other tasks. It has a single SODIMM slot for memory expansion as well, if you find the need to upgrade.
In the hole is something you might be able to game on, the 2022 HP 15.6” Victus at a cool $656, representing a 34% savings over the regular price. This is also powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. What sets this apart from the Lenovo laptop is the inclusion of an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, which should allow folks who use this to drive games a little better than other options. Both of this system's memory modules are easily replaceable to expand capacity, too.
Closing us out, if you are strictly work focused, we have the 2020 Apple MacBook Air at $799.99 or 20% off the regular price. Though this is a little older, being powered by the M1 chip, it does not mean it is not still capable of great things. Between that and 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, this laptop is a good pick at a good price.
With everything covered here and what is listed below, there should be something worthwhile that you can bring you home. If you manage to snag any of these deals, sound off about it in the comments below.
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (i7/32GB RAM) - $2,364.00 (10% off)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 (i5/8GB RAM) - $849.99 (16% off)
- 2022 Lenovo IdeaPad 3i - $515.23 (21% off)
- 2022 HP Victus 15.6” - $656.00 (34% off)
- Acer Swift X SFX14-42G-R607 - $629.99 (31% off)
- Dell 2023 Inspiron 3000 - $879.00 (11% off)
- Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip - $799.99 (20% off)