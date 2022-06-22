Montblanc Summit 3 Luxury Smartwatch Gets A Timely Upgrade To Snapdragon Wear 4100+





Wondering where all the smartwatches built around Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform are at? It's not just you—these elusive timepieces are few and far between. As such, luxury smartwatch maker Montblanc is joining rare company with the launch of its Summit 3, a high-end wearable powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100+ and the latest version of Google Wear OS





Montblanc made a splash several years ago with its introductory Summit smartwatch. While the smartwatch category was still finding its legs, Montblanc charged onto the scene with a luxury product, leaving the likes of Apple and Samsung to by and large cater its wearables to the mainstream market. Then came the Summit 2 , the world's first Wear OS smartwatch based on the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, followed by the Summit 2+.





The Summit 3 can't claim to be the first Snapdragon Wear 4100+ smartwatch, but it's one of very few at the moment. For those looking for technical details, Qualcomm's latest-generation wearable SoC is built on a 12-nanometer manufacturing process with four Cortex-A53 cores running at 1.7GHz. It also sports an Adreno A504 GPU running at 750MHz and an AON (Always-On) co-processor to support an enhanced version of ambient mode (it supports 64,000 colors instead of just 16 colors). The AON co-processor is the differentiating factor between Wear 4100+ and Wear 4100.





Montblanc's latest smartwatch features a hand-crafted lightweight titanium case, configurable with watch faces inspired by the company's heritage, and handmade calf leather and rubber straps.





"The Montblanc Summit 3 smartwatch takes luxury smart watchmaking to new heights, pairing premium materials with all the functionalities our clients need as they navigate their day more seamlessly and effectively. The personalization options are also extensive as to reflect different style identities," says Nicolas Baretzki, Montblanc CEO





There are three versions up for grabs, each of which come with leather and rubber straps (one each). They include a titanium gray case paired with black calf and blue rubber straps, a titanium black case with black calf and black rubber straps, and a titanium bi-color case paired with a Montblanc Extreme 3.0 British green calf leather strap and black rubber straps.









Being a smartwatch , you can expect certain health and wellness amenities, such as sleep tracking, sleep monitor (including the different sleep phases), and bloody oxygen measurements. The fitness also also been updated to include a variety of workouts that users can track to maximize the impact over time, and the company says you can expect better battery life over its predecessor, too.



