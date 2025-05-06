Forza Motorsport Celebrates 20 Years With Return Of A Fan-Favorite Race Track





In conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the Forza Motorsport racing simulation franchise, developer Turn 10 is dumping a load of goodies for PC and Xbox Series X|S gamers in the latest (and aptly named) Update 20. This huge update includes the return of the 10.24-mile long Fujimi Kaido circuit, new spotlight cars, car packs, and gameplay add-ons such as Public Meetups and revised steering wheel calibrations. The update is available now.









It makes us feel old knowing that Forza's simulation franchise has been around this long. Released in 2005, Forza (along with Gran Turismo over on the PlayStation side of things) has since become a staple for casual and hard-core racing sim fans alike. To celebrate its 20th birthday, Forza Motorsports (2023 edition) is getting a well-deserved 20th update. Coming in at 9GB for PC and 10.42GB for Xbox Series X|S consoles, the update offers pretty much something for every player.





Probably the biggest addition is the inclusion of the Fujimi Kaido closed-course circuit. Fujimi Kaido, a fictional track based in the town of Fujimi of the Nagano Prefecture, Japan, was first introduced in Forza Motorsport 2005. It appeared a few more times in FM 3 and FM 4, and now fans get to enjoy the 10.24-mile, 144-turn circuit in a few ways.





Drivers get to race (or drift) through the scenic route either up to the 2,711 ft summit or downhill in the opposite direction. Turn 10 says that "our goal is to recapture the magic of drifting with your friends on the massive stretches of serpentine Japanese mountain roads at Fujimi Kaido." This lengthy circuit, only behind the Nurburgring Nordschleife , is available in single and multiplayer modes.













Tune 10 is also bringing a new feature called Public Meetups, which gives players and their friends a chance to race and drive together on different tracks. Currently there four meetups available:

Fujimi Kaido Drift Meetup

Cycled Track Drift Meetup

Nurburgring Nordschleife Track Day Meetup

Cycled Track Day Meetup

Two other big adds are new updates to connected steering wheels and to opponent AI. The former brings authentic lock-to-lock turns and calibration that match each car in the game, whereas the latter introduces "cleaner and safer" racing from Driveatar AIs.





Of course, what major Forza update wouldn't be complete without some new cars, although you have to pay up for most of them. Update 20 features new Spotlight Cars (listed with purchase dates):



2005 Honda NSX-R – May 7-14

2003 Nissan Fairlady Z, 2008 Aston Martin DBS – May 14-21

2010 Audi R8 5.2 FSI – May 21-28

2009 Ferrari 458 Italia, 2012 BMW M5 – May 28 – June 4

2013 McLaren P1, 2013 Audi RS7 Sportback – June 4-11

2017 Ford GT – June 11-18

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS – June 18-25