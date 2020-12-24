Where To Find Fortnite Tomato Baskets From A Nearby Farm And More





I now know two weird things about tomatoes: they are technically fruits, and there are two Fortnite challenges about tomatoes this week. Since the launch of Fortnite Season 5 , new challenges to grab Battlepass XP have been dropping every week. In week 4, players can collect baskets of tomatoes and dance around an on-fire tomato effigy/cauldron to get their XP. As bizarre as it is, we can show you where to go for these challenges and a nifty tool to guide you through all future challenges.

Tomato Baskets





This is the least odd challenge this week, which isn’t saying much. In any case, there are three locations northeast of the coliseum where players can grab a basket of tomatoes for 20k Battlepass XP. To find them, check out the map up above or follow my footsteps in the first half of the video below. I ended up going straight for the house location as it was the easiest looking target to me. As a word of warning, the whole area gets busy with players in a hurry, so you will have to be in and out quickly.





Tomato Effigy





Handy Challenges Tool



