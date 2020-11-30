Fortnite-Themed Nintendo Switch Bundle Makes Cyber Monday Debut With Digital Freebies





If you're big into Fortnite and also just so happen to fancy the Nintendo Switch, there's a new console bundle available today that might interest you. Nintendo has launched a Fortnite-themed Switch console that is currently available from the usual suspects like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop.

Unlike the Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle that launched for Black Friday, this one is actually in stock (for now). But whereas the Black Friday bundle got you a free digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for the regular $299 price, this new Fortnite bundle is decidedly less ambitious.

You'll get a dock with Fortnite design elements emblazoned on the front around the Nintendo Switch logo, while the Joy-Cons are colored in Yellow and Blue. The Blue Joy-Con has a battle bus emblazoned around the Home button. As you might expect, Fortnite -- which is a free game -- is already preinstalled on the console. In addition, you'll get $2,000 in V-Bucks, which is worth about $15. Also included in the bundle is a download code for the Wildcat Bundle (this gives you access to a number of cosmetic items including the Wildcat Outfit and Sleek Strike Back Bling).





Nintendo is saying this particular bundle will be "available while supplies last", so we have the feeling that it won't be long for this world, and may just be a special edition that lasts through the holidays.

If your poison of choice is Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a themed console is also available for that game. However, surprisingly, Nintendo doesn’t give you a free copy of the game (which retails for $59.99) in the box despite the cute Animal Crossing livery. That console is also priced at $299 and is available at Best Buy for shipping (Amazon is currently out of stock).