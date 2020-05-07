Fortnite Party Royale Concert Lets You Jam With Deadmau5, Steve Aoki And Dillon Francis

Going to a dance party and bumping bottoms with a large group of people is not exactly the best idea in the world right now— social distancing is still in vogue. That's okay, because Epic Games is bringing the party to you, in virtual form of course. And naturally, Fortnite is the venue, with some special guests planning to attend the Fortnite Party Royale Premiere.





The event kicks off this Friday, May 8, at 9:00pm ET (6:00pm PT). It's basically another live concert , this time with Dillon Francis, Steve Aoki, and deadmau5 in attendance. The three DJs will perform their own live sets back-to-back on the big screen in the Main Stage, while attendees are invited to "hit the dance floor, chill with friends, or jump into activities in Party Royale."









It is an hour long event, so guest are welcome to join fashionably late, just not too late—it ends at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT). If you do miss it, thee will be a rebroadcast on Saturday, May 9, from 2:00-3:00pm ET (11:00am to 12:00pm PT). Though it's a rebroadcast, attendees can still jump in during the the show.

This will be a safe space, so to speak. As in, there will not be any weapons and the ability to build will not be available. However, there will be some activities available.





"Shows at the Main Stage are just some of the many attractions at Party Royale. In this new experimental and evolving space, there are many things to do and places to explore. For example: take on aerial obstacle courses at Skydive Rift, participate in boat races at Fishsticks’ Boat Race, and grab items at The Plaza such as the new Paint Launcher," Epic Games says.





To join the event, select the "Party Royale" playlist in Battle Royale once it begins.

